Tyne & Wear

Adam Martin jailed for 14 years for Roker Park rape

Adam Martin Image copyright Northumbria Police
Image caption Adam Martin was described as "a very dangerous individual"

A man who raped a woman in a park has been jailed for 14 years.

Adam Martin dragged the 23-year-old into the bushes in Roker Park, Sunderland, during the early hours of 29 November.

Police described it as an horrific incident, which left the victim in a highly distressed state.

Martin, 19, of Joan Avenue, Ryhope was convicted following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

Det Insp Paul Young, of Northumbria Police, said: "Martin is clearly a very dangerous individual and I am pleased he is now behind bars and not able to cause any further harm to vulnerable young women."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites