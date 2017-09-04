Driver arrested over A69 motorcyclist crash death
- 4 September 2017
- From the section Tyne & Wear
A driver has been arrested after a motorcyclist died in a collision with a car on a rural road in County Durham.
The 46-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene on the A69 between Consett and Tow Law.
Durham Police has arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Witnesses of the crash, involving a BMW at 13:40 BST on Saturday, have been asked to contact the force.