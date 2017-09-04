Boy knocked off bike in Newcastle hit-and-run minibus crash
- 4 September 2017
A nine-year-old cyclist was hurt when he was struck by a minibus in a hit-and-run crash in Newcastle.
The youngster was injured by the vehicle in Hazeldene Avenue, Kenton, at 17:20 BST on Sunday.
No details of the child's injuries have been released but he is in hospital, police said.
Detectives said the driver got out and spoke to the boy before running away. He was in his 40s, wearing a black jacket and had dark hair.