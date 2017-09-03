Metro resumes between South Gosforth and Shiremoor after track upgrade

From the section

Services have resumed on part of Tyne and Wear's Metro service following a 34-day major line closure.

Modernisation work, including six kilometres (3.7 miles) of track renewal between South Gosforth, Newcastle, and Shiremoor, North Tyneside, cost £20m, according to Metro bosses.

A new bridge has also been put in place at Gosforth, replacing one which dated back to the Victorian era.

Track renewal on the system's North Tyneside coastal loop is now complete.