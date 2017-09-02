Family tribute after South Shields pedestrian car death

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Martha Johnson's family paid tribute to a "much loved mother"

A pedestrian killed when she was struck by a car in South Tyneside was "happy and independent", her family has said.

Martha Johnson died on Marsden Road in South Shields on Wednesday.

The 88-year-old widow, who was a mother of three, lived in the Aged Miners Homes in the town.

Her family said she had been a keen volunteer at the cafe in South Tyneside Hospital and at the Oxfam shop, as well as delivering craft workshops at community centres.

Sgt Jason Ryder, of Northumbria Police, said: "I'd like to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Martha, our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

"Our inquiries are continuing into the circumstances around the collision and I would ask any witnesses to please come forward and speak to us."