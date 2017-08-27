Tyne & Wear

Arrest after woman raped in Gateshead park

A man has been arrested after a woman was raped in a park in Gateshead.

Northumbria Police said the attack happened at about 01:30 BST near Adler Close in Bensham.

Few details have been released but a spokesman said the woman had been "safeguarded" and was receiving specialist support from officers.

The 39-year-old man was being held on suspicion of rape, and remained in police custody.
