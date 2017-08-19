Tyne & Wear

Teenage woman dies in car crash in Bedlington

Victoria Terrace Image copyright Google
Image caption The car crashed into parked vehicles on Victoria Terrace

A 19-year-old woman was killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles.

The car crashed at about 01:50 BST on Saturday on Victoria Terrace in Bedlington.

Northumbria Police said another 19-year-old woman has been taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary with serious injuries.

Three men, two aged 20 and a 17-year-old, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and are in custody.

A spokeswoman said it is believed the two women and three men were all in the car.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

