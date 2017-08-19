Two men appear in court charged with Shiney Row murder

Image caption Friends of Quyen Ngoc Nguyen attended Newcastle Crown Court

Friends of a woman whose body was found in a burning car have paid tribute to her as two men appeared in court charged with her murder.

Quyen Ngoc Nguyen, 29, a mother of one, was found by firefighters in the car in Shiney Row near Sunderland on Tuesday.

Stephen Unwin, 39, from Houghton, and William McFall, 50, from Blackpool, were remanded in custody by magistrates sitting at Newcastle Crown Court.

Nine friends of Ms Nguyen were in the public gallery at court.

Both Mr Unwin, of St Oswald's Terrace, and Mr McFall, of Waterloo Road, are due to appear at court again on Tuesday.

'Beautiful and kind'

Some of Ms Nguyen's friends were wearing white cloth on their arms or around their heads while one man carried a photograph of her.

Ms Nguyen, who was Vietnamese, lived in the Killingworth area.

Outside court, a female friend said: "She was the most beautiful and kind girl.

"Since she died, people have come from all over the UK, from Birmingham and London, everywhere, just to see her picture."

The friend said Ms Nguyen was working, having studied for an MBA in the UK.