Kitten trapped in wall finds new home in Durham

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The kitten spent three days trapped inside a wall

A kitten trapped inside a wall for three days has been found a new home.

Twelve-week-old Lexi climbed into the insulation cavity in the wall of a house in Witton Gilbert near Durham in May.

Firefighters and the RSPCA spent two-and-a-half hours cutting it free.

It was not known where the kitten came from and there was no response to posters. It has been rehomed with Gaynor Capp and her son Thomas, eight, in Durham.

Ms Capp said: "She's really lovely and such a friendly, playful cat.

"She's got into the habit of sitting in my bathroom sink and drinking the running water, or sitting on the kitchen bench and lapping up the water."