Berwick crash kills dog-walking pensioner
- 17 August 2017
- From the section Tyne & Wear
An 81-year-old man has been hit by a car and killed while walking his dog.
It happened on Castle Street in Norham near Berwick, Northumberland just before 08:00 BST.
The air ambulance and paramedics were called but the man died at the scene.
Northumbria Police are asking anyone who saw the crash or the man walking his dog to contact them. The road was temporarily closed but has since reopened.