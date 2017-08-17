Newcastle health boss Sir Leonard Fenwick sacked

Image copyright PA Image caption Sir Leonard Fenwick has been on extended leave since January

The longest-serving chief executive in the NHS has been sacked for gross misconduct.

Sir Leonard Fenwick joined what later became Newcastle-upon-Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in 1977, and has been on extended leave since January.

He was dismissed by a disciplinary panel after an investigation was carried out into claims of bullying and abusive behaviour.

The trust said it was a decision "not taken lightly".

Sir Leonard is Britain's longest-serving medical director, having first been appointed a hospital chief executive in 1977.

'Detailed consideration'

He was placed on gardening leave follows allegations that he forced the resignations of two consultants caught having sex with junior members of staff on hospital premises, and it was suggested that the action alienated some staff.

An investigation by an HR specialist outside the trust was carried out into "a number of issues raised by different sources".

This led to a two-day disciplinary hearing, which found "allegations relating to inappropriate behaviour, use of resources and a range of governance issues were proven."

The trust said: "As a result the panel took the decision to dismiss Sir Leonard from his role as chief executive on the grounds of gross misconduct.

"This decision was not taken lightly, but made after very careful, lengthy and detailed consideration of the investigation report and Sir Leonard's response to the allegations."