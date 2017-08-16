Tyne & Wear

Sunderland murder: Two arrests over body in burning car

Police at Success Road Image copyright Colin George
Image caption Emergency services were called to the burning car at 00:50 Tuesday

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman whose body was found in a burning car.

Firefighters discovered the woman while they were extinguishing the car off Success Road in Shiney Row, Sunderland, at about 01:00 BST on Tuesday,

Northumbria Police said the arrested men, aged 39 and 50, are in custody.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information. The cause of death is yet to be announced.

