Body found in burning car in Shiney Row is 'unexplained'

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to a car on fire on Success Road

A body has been found in a burning car by firefighters.

The car was reported to the emergency services at about 00:50 BST on Tuesday on Success Road in Shiney Row, Sunderland.

While putting out the blaze, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service discovered the body inside.

The death is being treated as unexplained by Northumbria Police. Officers are appealing for witnesses.

A spokeswoman said extra officers were in the area to "establish the circumstances and offer reassurance to local residents".