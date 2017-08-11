House 'blown apart' by explosion in Sunderland

Image copyright Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service Image caption One house has been destroyed and a neighbouring property severely damaged

One person has been taken to hospital after an explosion at a house in Sunderland.

Emergency services were called to an address in Rosslyn Avenue in Ryhope at about 08:50 BST.

Northumbria Police are asking people to stay away from the scene. The force said the explosion was not linked to terrorism.

The North East Ambulance Service said one person was rescued from a house suffering from burns.

They said the person, who neighbours said was a woman, was in a serious but stable condition and had been taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

Click here for the latest updates on this story

The emergency services said they were unable to give further details, including whether anyone was trapped in the rubble.

One house has been completely destroyed by the blast while a neighbouring property has been heavily damaged, with debris scattered across the road.

A 100ft (30m) cordon has been put in place to keep members of the public away.

Image copyright Nathan Lee/Made in Tyne and Wear Image caption One person has been treated for burns and taken to hospital

'Completely flattened'

A neighbour told BBC Newcastle all that is left of the house is "rubble".

The woman, called Zara, said she heard a "very loud bang" and "the houses shook" at about 09:05 BST.

She said she saw two houses following the explosion, one of which was "completely flattened" and the other "pretty much in half".

The witness also described the chaotic scene with people "running all over, not knowing what to do".

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said they have sent five engines and a search dog to the scene, while the Great North Air Ambulance also attended.