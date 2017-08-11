Four jailed for part in murder of Michael Stead who died nine months after attack

Image copyright Police Image caption The attack on the victim was carried out by Daniel Mould (left) and Michael Young

Four people have been jailed for their part in the murder of a man who died months after being hit with a hammer.

Michael Stead, 34, never regained consciousness after the attack in Brady Street, Sunderland, in March 2016.

Daniel Mould, 26, denied murder but was found guilty and jailed for 23 years.

Michael Young admitted manslaughter and was jailed for 13 years and six months. Two others were jailed after being found guilty of grievous bodily harm at Newcastle Crown Court.

Trevor Crighton, of Lumley Street, was jailed for 10 and a half years and Leanne Mould, 34, of Brady Street, was sent to prison for six years.

Image copyright Police Image caption Trevor Crighton and Leanne Mould planned the attack

The hearing heard that Mr Stead, a father of three, died of head injuries nine months after the attack in the Pallion area of the city.

The unprovoked attack was planned by his ex-girlfriend Leanne Mould and carried out by Daniel Mould and Young, the jury was told.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Michael Stead died nine months after being battered with a hammer

Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Lisa Theaker, of Northumbria Police, said: "This was a cold and calculated attack by this group of four.

"In the course of the attack Michael was struck on the head with a hammer and suffered massive head injuries as result."

A statement from the victim's family said: "Michael's death remains a very raw and painful memory and due to his being so violently attacked, for no reason, it is even more cruel.

"We had to watch Michael for nine months slowly getting more ill as a result of the terrible injuries which had been inflicted on him."

Daniel Mould, of Chester Terrace North, was also found guilty of GBH.

Young, 26, formerly of Rutherglen Road, had stood trial for murder, but the jury failed to reach a verdict and a plea of manslaughter was accepted by prosecutors.