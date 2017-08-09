Bruce Elliot jailed for 15 weeks for kicking dog which died

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Smudge died on the way to the vet's after the RSPCA was called

A man has been jailed for almost four months for killing his girlfriend's dog when it urinated on his bed.

Bruce Elliot said a mountain bike fell on the dog named Smudge after it ran downstairs and he "kicked" it outside.

The female dog later died on the way to the vet's after Elliot delayed getting it help, a court heard.

Appearing at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court Elliot, admitted causing the dog's death with a blunt force trauma.

The 32-year-old of Lordenshaw, Newcastle, also pleaded guilty to failing to get the dog treated by a vet.

As well as being jailed for 15 weeks, he was disqualified from keeping animals for 20 years.

The attack happened at Elliot's home in October 2016, when his girlfriend Franchesca Jones was not in, the court heard.

'Two-hour delay'

RSPCA inspector Helen Bestwick said: "Elliot said he chased her downstairs and a mountain bike, which was at the bottom of them, fell on top of her, then he kicked her outside.

"We'll never know exactly what happened but Smudge was found by a neighbour around 300 metres away on a patch of grass."

She said Elliot delayed getting help for the eight-year-old dog for at least two hours and a neighbour called the RSPCA.

Insp Bestwick added: "Sadly, Smudge died in the back of my van on the way to the vet's. It was awful.

"She had a ruptured liver with multiple lacerations and bruising between her shoulder blades."

Speaking after the hearing, owner Miss Jones said: "I took Smudge everywhere with me. She was like my little shadow.

"I can't describe how it feels to have her taken away in the way that she was."