Gateshead man charged over death of man outside Powerhouse club

Image caption Northumbria Police said Graham Thurston was found behind Powerhouse in the early hours of Sunday

A man has appeared in court over the death of another man who was found unconscious behind a nightclub.

Graham Thurston, 54, was discovered in the early hours of 6 August lying behind Powerhouse nightclub in Westmoreland Road in Newcastle.

Mr Thurston, of Chirton West View in North Shields, died later in hospital.

Scott Thompson, 33, of Medway Crescent in Gateshead, appeared at South East Northumberland Magistrates Court charged with manslaughter.

No pleas were entered and he was remanded in custody to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on 6 September.