Newcastle murder victim named as Graham Thurston

Image caption The area behind the club was sealed off

Police have named a murder victim whose unconscious body was found outside a Newcastle nightclub.

Graham Thurston, 54, was discovered at the rear of the Powerhouse club in Westmoreland Road in the early hours of Sunday.

Mr Thurston, from Chirton West View, North Shields, died later in hospital.

Two men, aged 20 and 21, who were arrested in connection with the death have been released pending further investigations, police said.

Det Insp Paul Waugh of Northumbria Police said: "We want to hear from anyone who was outside Powerhouse between 5am and 6am on Sunday, August 6, as they may have seen or heard something that could help with our inquiries.

"From our initial inquiries we know that there were a lot of people outside at that time and it's essential they come forward and speak with our officers.

"We also know that there were numerous taxis outside Powerhouse and they may have captured footage on their dash cams, if so we want to hear from them as well."