Controlled explosion after Newcastle College chemicals alert

Image caption Bomb disposal experts carried out the explosion on Newcastle's Town Moor

A controlled explosion has been carried out on hazardous chemicals which were being stored at Newcastle College.

Northumbria Police said college staff raised the alarm early on Sunday.

A cordon was placed around the college site in the city's Scotswood Road while the materials were taken away to be disposed of safely.

Officers said there was "nothing untoward or suspicious" about the chemicals and the concerns were purely about how they had been stored.

The controlled explosion was carried by an Explosives Ordnance Disposal team on Newcastle's Town Moor just after 09:30 BST, a force spokesman said.

Image copyright Google Image caption The college caters for about 20,000 students

He added: "We would like to stress there was nothing untoward or suspicious about this incident.

"A diligent member of staff raised concern and as a precaution the chemicals were disposed of safely by explosives ordnance disposal.

"I'd like to thank local residents and people in the area for their patience and understanding while emergency services dealt with the incident as we appreciate there will have been some disruption for them."

Police said the controlled explosion "followed advice that had been issued nationally about the storage of particular chemicals used at schools and colleges across the country".

No-one from the college, which caters for about 20,000 full and part-time students, was available for comment.