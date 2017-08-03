Blyth dog attack child's leg 'like Swiss cheese'

Image copyright John Tuttiett Image caption The dog was finally restrained after attacking 11 children and one adult, the court heard

A dog attack on 12 children in a park left one girl with a leg that looked like "Swiss cheese", a parent has said.

The girl's stepfather told Newcastle Crown Court she suffered puncture wounds in the May 2016 attack in Blyth.

Clare Neal, 38, denies owning a dangerously out of control dog. Leanne Patterson, 35, denies being in charge of it.

The court previously heard the Staffordshire bull terrier, named Marley, had bitten children before.

A court order had previously been made to have the dog destroyed.

'Dog shaking girl'

The stepfather of the girl said it was "chaos" when he arrived at the park at Burns Close, where children and adults were screaming and crying.

A statement was read to the court from a victim, who was aged 12 at the time.

In it she described how she saw a dog dragging a little girl around by her arm and leg.

She also said that when she got off a climbing frame the dog bit her leg and was shaking her.

The trial continues.