UK's 'luckiest cat' survives Sunderland garden blaze

A kitten - dubbed Britain's luckiest - is recovering after being rescued from a garden fire.

The cat, named Phoenix by rescuers, had severe burns to her face and body after being spotted trapped under blazing rubble in Sunderland in June.

She has been cared for by RSPCA staff at Felledge, near Chester-le-Street and is expected to make a full recovery.

Phoenix, now 14 weeks old, still needs daily treatments but is now playing with other kittens, centre staff said.

No-one knows how she came to be trapped in the fire or if she had a previous owner.

The kitten lost most of the fur to her face, paws and ears

Luka Atkinson, reception supervisor at RSPCA Felledge, said Phoenix was in a "really sorry state" when she arrived.

"The skin on all four of her pads was burnt off and the fur on her face, tummy and legs was singed - she was lucky to be alive," he added.

"It's definitely been tough seeing Phoenix go through her recovery and she's not out of the woods yet, but the whole time we have had her here she has been eating really well, drinking, and has loved cuddles and playing, so we knew we had to keep going with her treatment and give her a chance.

"She is such a happy little thing and runs riots with the other kittens at our centre... She really is the luckiest kitten in Britain."