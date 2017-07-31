Samantha Madgin murder: Jordan Jobson could be freed this year

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Miss Madgin was enjoying a night out for the first time since giving birth when she was killed

The family of a new mother who was stabbed to death in an alley have spoken of their despair that her killer could be released after just 10 years.

Samantha Madgin, 18, who had only given birth to son Callum two months earlier, was knifed to death in 2007 as she tried to break up a fight in Wallsend.

Jordan Jobson, then 15, was convicted of her murder but has twice had her sentence cut.

Miss Magin's sister, Carly Barret, said sentences needed to be tougher.

Jobson was sentenced to life with a minimum of 15 years before parole in March 2008.

But this was cut to 12 years after judges heard it was "manifestly excessive", and then again to 11 years after a second appeal.

This means she could be eligible for parole this year after spending time on remand.

Image caption Miss Magin's sister said sentences needed to be tougher to deter knife crime

Ms Barret said: "We've been let down from day one. 15 years for taking someone's life is absolutely nothing and then for it to be reduced to 12 and then 11 years is just not fair.

"If the sentences were tougher more people would think twice about picking up a knife and doing these horrible things."

Miss Madgin's son Callum has been brought up by his grandmother Alison, who also said tougher sentences were needed to deter offenders.

She added: "The young people who are committing these crimes are getting sentences which aren't making any difference to them."

Image copyright Julie Cush Image caption Jobson had never met her victim who was trying to break up a fight between two groups of people

In the decade since Miss Madgin death, BBC Newcastle has learnt that serious knife crime in the Northumbria Police area has fallen by 30%.

In 2007, the year she died, there were 405 serious crimes in the force area involving a knife - including 10 murders.

Last year there were 329 knife crimes recorded and two murders.

Acting Det Ch Supt Peter Bent said campaigns to keep knives off the street were working.

He said the force targeted people known to carry knives as well as shops suspected of selling them illegally.

"We also do work with younger people, youth offending teams and schools to get the message across that its not alright to go out with kitchen knives."