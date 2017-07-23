In Pictures: Sunderland International Airshow
- 23 July 2017
- From the section Tyne & Wear
The Red Arrows wowed the crowd on each of the thee days of the Sunderland International Airshow.
Despite inclement weather, including heavy rain on Saturday, the event at the Seaburn and Roker seafronts attracted thousands of visitors.
They were treated to aerobatic displays, the RAF Falcons parachute team and wing walkers.
Now in its 29th year, the three-day event is thought to be the biggest free annual airshow in Europe.