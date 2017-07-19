Steven Coulter murder: Man charged over Newcastle stab death

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Anyone who saw Steven Coulter over the past two weeks is urged to contact police

A man has appeared in court charged over the murder of a man found stabbed to death in a house in Newcastle.

The body of Steven Coulter, 59, was discovered at a property in Heaton Hall Road on the morning of 13 July.

He had suffered a single stab wound to the chest and may have been dead for "a number of days", police said.

Jason Downey, 45, of Heaton Hall Road, was remanded in custody by Newcastle magistrates pending a further appearance at the city's crown court.