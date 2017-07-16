Newcastle's Grainger Market arcade to get £2.66m facelift

Image copyright Newcastle City Council Image caption The arcade would stay open during the roof's renovation, the council said

The roof of a Victorian Grade I listed market in Newcastle is to have a £2.66m renovation.

Grainger Market's arcade and barrelled roof will be refurbished "at the earliest opportunity", Newcastle City Council said.

Work is expected to start in January to avoid the Christmas shopping season.

Council cabinet member Ged Bell said repairs to the "architecturally stunning" roof would "help guarantee the safety of all market users".

"Grainger Market is one of the most iconic and historically relevant landmark buildings in the city and, for generations, the market place has been at the centre of the community," he said.

"The investment is a crucial way to ensure the building is still serving the people of Newcastle and its visitors for the next 180 years."

The market has more than 100 independent traders selling traditional groceries, food, crafts, clothes, electrical equipment and haberdashery.

The arcade will stay open for business throughout the renovation.