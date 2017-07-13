Tyne & Wear

Boy, 16, in court over Ashington rape charges

A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with raping a woman in her home.

The woman, in her 20s, was attacked at an address in the North Seaton area of Ashington on 5 July, Northumbria Police said.

It happened in the early hours of the morning, a force spokesperson added.

North Tyneside magistrates have remanded the teenager in custody to appear before Newcastle Crown Court in August.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites