Boy, 16, in court over Ashington rape charges
- 13 July 2017
A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with raping a woman in her home.
The woman, in her 20s, was attacked at an address in the North Seaton area of Ashington on 5 July, Northumbria Police said.
It happened in the early hours of the morning, a force spokesperson added.
North Tyneside magistrates have remanded the teenager in custody to appear before Newcastle Crown Court in August.