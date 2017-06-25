Six hurt as car strikes crowd in Newcastle Eid celebration

Six people, including two children, were injured when a car ploughed into a crowd of people outside a sports centre in Newcastle.

It happened at about 09:14 BST outside Westgate Sports Centre where an event was taking place to celebrate Eid.

One eight-year-old boy is said to have been critically injured. Northumbria Police said the incident was not believed to be terror-related.

A 42-year-old woman was arrested and is in custody, police said.

Hundreds of people were at the event to mark the end of Ramadan.

Eyewitness account from a Dr Afsar

"I was at a car park when I heard screaming so I ran towards the community college just a couple of minutes from me.

"When I went over I saw that there was a very young teenager covered in blood; another very young teenager also looked injured.

"There was a middle-aged man outside the community college with facial injuries and blood all over his face.

"The police were already at the scene. I had seen them earlier as they were there watching the prayers.

"The police put the driver of the car in the back of the police van...

"When I spoke to people at the scene that had seen what happened they said that she was exiting a car park and suddenly accelerated into a crowd of people.

"I was with a few other doctors that came to help but the police and paramedics were very quick and did not need our help.

"The Mayor of Newcastle was also there earlier for Eid celebrations."