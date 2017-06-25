South Shields woman dies in suspected drugs incident

A 35-year-old woman has died after taking suspected illegal drugs.

Officers were called to an address in South Shields on Saturday amid concerns of the welfare of the woman and a 35-year-old man.

The woman was treated by paramedics but died at the scene. The man remains in hospital under observation.

Northumbria Police said the type of drug she took was not known. Police have reminded people about the dangers of taking illegal drugs.

The warning comes after four people were treated in hospital earlier in the month after taking what was thought to be ecstasy.