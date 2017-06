Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sacriston scrap yard blaze: One hundred cars on fire

Neighbours of a scrap yard where about 100 cars are on fire are being warned to close their doors and windows as smoke billows across a village.

The blaze at Lingey Close in Sacriston, near Durham City, started at about 13:45 BST on Friday.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported hearing loud explosions as the fire took hold at the scrap yard.

County Durham Fire and Rescue service said four engines and a "bulk water carrier" are at the scene.

