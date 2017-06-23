Newcastle and Gateshead arrests in sex trafficking inquiry

Dozens of people have been arrested in a series of raids in a bid to stop a gang smuggling Eastern European women into England to work in the sex trade.

Six people were arrested in Newcastle and Gateshead "in connection with modern-day slavery" with eight women freed, police said.

More than 30 people were also arrested in Romania with officers seizing eight properties and five million euros.

Luxury cars and watches, laptops and smartphones were also found.

The women were trafficked into the UK with the promise of paid employment but then forced into prostitution, Northumbria Police said.

The raids were carried out on Monday and Tuesday.

Europol said police in Belgium and Switzerland were also deployed to crack down on the network.