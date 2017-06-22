HMRC raid on Newcastle United 'may have been unlawful'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Newcastle United's ground was raided by HMRC officers in April

The seizure of documents from Newcastle United by tax officials may have been unlawful, a judge has said.

St James' Park and West Ham United's ground were raided in April by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) as part of an inquiry into suspected tax fraud.

The club applied for permission to seek a judicial review of the search-and-seize order HMRC had obtained.

A judge said it was "arguable" on several grounds the search warrant was obtained unlawfully.

Mr Justice Supperstone, sitting in London, said there must be a full High Court hearing of the issues.

Newcastle FC's managing director Lee Charnley was among a number of senior European football officials arrested in connection with the matter and later released without charge.

During the raids, business records and financial records were seized as well as computers and mobile phones belonging to the club, which recently secured promotion to the Premier League.

The HMRC investigation into suspected income tax and national insurance fraud centres on football agents and payments made in transfer dealings between English and French clubs.

It has confirmed that the French authorities are assisting the UK investigation.