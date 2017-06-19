Cullercoats RNLI helmsman's wedding interrupted for rescue

Image copyright RNLI/Michael Scott Image caption The volunteer crew members' pagers summoned them during Ben and Kim Bradshaw's wedding

The wedding of an RNLI helmsman was interrupted when a lifeboat crew was called out to a rescue.

The guests were about to enjoy their meal at Ben and Kim Bradshaw's wedding when the Humber Coastguard requested assistance at 15:25 BST on Saturday.

Three Cullercoats crew members left the reception at the Grand Hotel in Tynemouth to help the stricken boat two miles from St Mary's Lighthouse.

The rescue meant the groom had 90 extra minutes of nerves before his speech.

The vessel was drifting without power because of mechanical and electric failure and was towed back to the marina in the River Tyne.

Image copyright RNLI/Michael Scott Image caption The lifeboat could be seen by all the guests at the hotel in Tynemouth

The crew arrived some 90 minutes later to a round of applause from the wedding party.

Mr Bradshaw, said: "We had a wonderful day, but unfortunately the pagers went off right as the guests were about to eat.

"The three crew who left didn't hesitate to go and help in rescuing the people on that boat.

"We waited until they got back for the speeches, so I had another 90 minutes of nerves to wait before I could finally get it over with, but I'm glad they made it back in time to enjoy the rest of the reception."