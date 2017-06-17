Sunderland Council plans £1.5m road to 'boost culture'

Image caption The new road would ease traffic congestion around the Sunderland Empire, the council said

Plans for a £1.5m road to help boost Sunderland's cultural area and ease congestion have been revealed.

The Minster Quarter access road is being considered by the city council's cabinet in a move which managers hope will boost visitor numbers and investment in the city.

Council cabinet secretary Mel Speding said a new road would give cars and coaches better access to the area.

The route would run through the former Gillbridge Police Station site.

It will also link to St Mary's Boulevard and a one-way route for the Empire Theatre.

If the council approves the plan when it meets on Wednesday, work on the site will begin early in 2018, a spokesman for the council said.

The city is currently bidding to become the UK City of Culture 2021.

Council chiefs said the city was in a strong position because of its cultural attractions including the National Glass Centre and the Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens.