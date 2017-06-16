Newcastle 'standing up' driver jailed for separate offence

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Adam Elliott escaped jail in January because the judge was unaware he had smashed into a bus a few days earlier

A man who drove a car while standing up has been jailed for other offences that involved him fleeing a crash scene.

Adam Elliott, 26, had been convicted for driving with his head poking out of a Ford Ka car roof, in Gateshead.

Elliott, of Newcastle, got a suspended jail term after he admitted dangerous driving but denied he was standing up.

But 6ft 7in (2m) tall Elliott, has now been jailed for 18 months over the collision with two vehicles that happened as police pursued him.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that while he was being sentenced for the driving-while-standing-up offence, in December 2016, the judge was unaware that days earlier he had been involved in the crash.

Sitting on headrest

He was not arrested for the crash offence until May this year.

The court was told that during the crash, he smashed his Ford Galaxy into a stationary bus and an oncoming car as he tried to get away from police.

The crash happened in Gateshead before he was due to be sentenced for driving the convertible Ford Ka near the Tyne Bridge while sitting on the headrest, steering with his knees and waving to other motorists.

Image copyright Adam Elliott/PA Image caption During the previous court case Elliott pleaded guilty to dangerous driving but later insisted he was just tall and not standing up in the car

He had initially claimed he was too tall for the small car.

In relation to the crash, he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

The court was told Judge Robert Adams was unaware of the crash when he gave Elliott, of Aldwick Road, Newcastle, a suspended sentence in March.

In a statement via prison video link, Elliott, said: "My love and passion for cars has now dwindled - they have caused me nothing but trouble."