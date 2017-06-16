Manchester attack: Funeral of Gateshead victim Philip Tron

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Mr Tron "lit up the darkest room", his family said

Hundreds of people have gathered for the funeral of a Gateshead man killed in the Manchester Arena terror attack.

Philip Tron, 32, had travelled to the city to collect the daughter of his partner who was attending the Ariana Grande concert.

Mr Tron and 19-year-old Courtney Boyle both died when the bomb went off in the foyer of the arena. Miss Boyle's funeral was held earlier this month.

Mr Tron's family said his death was "like a light being switched off".

Mourners, many wearing brightly-coloured clothes, gathered at St Mark's Methodist Church in Gateshead.

As the coffin was carried into the church the theme from the film Top Gun was played.

Earlier, Mr Tron's family released a statement describing him as someone "who would do anything for anyone".

Image caption The service was held at a Methodist church in Gateshead

It went on: "Philip was funny, thoughtful, loving and such a charmer, he also absolutely doted on his family.

"He would light up a room with his humour and for the past six months or so had been so happy with his job and personal life.

"It feels like a light has been switched of in our lives and we miss him unbelievably.

"We would like to thank everyone so much for the overwhelming support we have had, from Greater Manchester Police and the people in Manchester. We truly are grateful."

The service was told donations would be passed on to the Red Cross and the Swan Bereavement Nurses based in Manchester.