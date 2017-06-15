Man arrested over chemical find in house at Heaton

Image caption Officers are continuing to search the property

A 42-year-old man has been arrested after a quantity of chemicals was found at a house in Newcastle.

Officers were called to an address on Heaton Park View earlier following reports of suspicious behaviour.

Northumbria Police said the action was being taken as a precaution and it was being treated as an isolated incident.

Specialist officers are continuing to search the address, and police are trying to find out what chemicals were used.

Anyone with any information, or who has seen anything suspicious in the area, is asked to contact the force.