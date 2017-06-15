Manchester attack: Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry's funeral held

Image caption Relatives described Chloe and Liam as a "devoted couple who were inseparable"

A joint funeral service for a "perfect" teenage couple killed in the Manchester terror attack has been held.

Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19, both from South Shields, were among 22 victims killed in the Manchester Arena explosion on 22 May.

In a joint tribute, their relatives said they both "adored each other" and wanted to be "together forever".

The couple's families and friends wore pink and blue for the funeral service at St Hilda's Church.

Image copyright PA Image caption The coffins of Chloe and Liam arrived at St Hilda's Church

The Rev Fr Chris Fuller addressed the mourners who packed the church and several hundred outside, telling them: "Chloe and Liam were and still are an image of love.

"Inseparable in life, inseparable in death, inseparable now with the angels of heaven."

The service was followed by private cremations at South Tyneside Crematorium.

Funeral of Grande 'superfan' bomb victim

Funeral due of 'true gent' bomb victim

Image caption Mourners were asked to wear pink and blue in honour of the couple

BBC Look North's Megan Paterson in South Shields

Family members and friends began arriving at St Hilda's Church in South Shields more than an hour before the service began.

When the church was full, groups gathered outside in the sunshine with their arms around each other, listening to the service on loudspeakers.

The black of traditional funeral dress was brightened by splashes of pink and blue, as requested by the families of Chloe and Liam.

Arriving together the funeral cars were filled with flowers spelling out "Son Liam" and "Sis", while a picture of the smiling young couple was positioned by the roadside.

As their two white coffins were carried in, people stopped on the pavement and bowed their heads as One Last Time sung by South Shields-born Stacey Ghent echoed across the street.

Music was a poignant part of the service. Perfect by Ed Sheeran was played, as well as a recording of the talented Chloe Rutherford singing Somewhere Only We Know.

Image copyright PA Image caption Flowers in the two hearses spelled out the words "Sis" and "Son Liam"

Liam, a former pupil of Gateshead College, was studying for a degree in sport and exercise science at Northumbria University. Chloe was studying music at college and worked part-time at Westoe Travel.