Reggie Young dog bite death: Dad Ryan Young admits owning killer pet

Image caption Reggie Young, who was three-weeks-old, died in hospital in 2015

A father who admitted owning a dog that killed his three-week-old son is facing jail.

Reggie Young was attacked at his home in Falkland Road, Sunderland, on 20 June 2015 and died in hospital.

Ryan Young, 32, had initially denied owning the terrier-type dog but changed his plea at Newcastle Crown Court. A child neglect charge will lie on file.

Recorder Nicholas Lumley QC has adjourned sentencing to a future date to allow reports to be prepared.

He told Young that a prison sentence would be "inevitable" though.

The dog was destroyed soon after the attack.

Young's barrister Caroline Goodwin QC said Reggie's death had been an "emotionally devastating chapter" in the family's lives.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ryan Young's lawyer said it had been "emotionally devastating" for the family

She said Young, who carried his son's coffin at the funeral, had had a very difficult time since the death and missed a previous court appearance because he "simply could not face" it.

'Ray of sunshine'

Reggie's mother, Maria Blacklin, was not in court for the sentencing earlier.

She had been at an event marking a death in the family when the dog attacked her son, the court heard.

During Reggie's funeral, Canon Provost Sheila Bamber said: "He was simply amazing in his perfection, absolutely gorgeous, a golden little boy who brought a ray of sunshine into your family.

"Reggie was a contented baby, easy and alert, smiley, but with a pouty face too - a charmer and a bit of a poser from the word go."