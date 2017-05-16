Woman, 77, dies after Sunderland house fire

A woman has died after being found seriously hurt in a house fire in Sunderland.

The 77-year-old, who has not yet been named, was discovered in the living room of the property in Torver Crescent on Monday afternoon.

She was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary, but died a short time later, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said.

No-one else was hurt. An investigation is ongoing.