Gateshead Newbolt Court rape suspect arrested

Police believe people in the flats may have seen or heard something

A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a woman was attacked in the street.

Police said a 24-year-old woman was approached from behind and attacked near to Newbolt Court in Felling, Gateshead, shortly after 01:00 BST.

Officers believe a number of people in the flats may have seen or heard something.

Acting Det Insp Keith Jewitt from Northumbria Police said the victim was "extremely distressed".

He appealed for witnesses to contact the force.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and detained in police custody.