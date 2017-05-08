Tyne & Wear

Archie Henderson jailed after 'tragic' death in Hexham

A man has been jailed after the "tragic" death of another man found unconscious in Hexham.

Michael Thompson, 32, from Hexham, died outside Studio Sport Bar from head injuries in January.

Archie Henderson, of Redesmouth Court in Bellingham, admitted manslaughter at Newcastle Crown Court and was jailed for four years and six months.

Det Insp Dave English said the "tragic death" was treated as an "isolated incident".

