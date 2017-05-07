Victoria Cross recipient Michael Heaviside remembered 100 years on

Image copyright Heaviside family Image caption Pte Michael Heaviside (pictured beside the stone) was awarded the Victoria Cross in 1917

A memorial stone has been unveiled to mark the 100th anniversary of a World War One hero's bravery.

Pte Michael Heaviside, of the Durham Light Infantry, was awarded the Victoria Cross in 1917 for the rescue of a soldier who had been lying in no-man's land for four days.

To mark the anniversary, a stone has been unveiled at St Giles Church, Gilesgate, where he was born.

His grandson, Jim Heaviside, said he would "never be forgotten."

On 6 May 1917, during the Battle of Arras on the Western Front, Pte Heaviside braved sniper fire and went to the aid of a wounded soldier who was dying of thirst.

Image caption The stone was unveiled at St Giles Church - the parish where the war hero was born

He gave the man food and water and later that night returned with two other men to carry him to the safety of the trenches.

'Great man'

Durham Area Action Partnership (AAP) co-ordinator, said: "It's been an honour to help bring this commemorative stone to the church parish where Pte Heaviside was born.

"As well as remembering the deeds of this great man, we hope the stone will provide inspiration to the community."

Pte Heaviside was invested with his Victoria Cross by King George V at Buckingham Palace in July 1917.

After the war, he returned a hero and lived out his life as a miner in Craghead, near Stanley, until his death in 1939 at the age of 58.