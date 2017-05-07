Fire crews tackle Whitley Bay disused church blaze

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption The church was empty at the time of the fire, the Tyne and Wear Fire Service said

More than 30 firefighters spent four hours tackling a huge blaze at a church in a seaside town.

Residents living near the disused Trinity United Reform Church on the Esplanade in Whitley Bay were forced to leave their homes after the fire broke out at 20:25 BST on Saturday.

The Esplanade was closed for a short time and a refuge centre was set up for residents.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is being investigated.