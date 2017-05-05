Man, 24, arrested after teenager raped in Ashington park
- 5 May 2017
- From the section Tyne & Wear
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl was raped in a Northumberland park.
Police said the victim was grabbed and attacked in the People's Park in Ashington, between 18:00 and 19:00 BST on 26 April.
A spokesman for the Northumbria force said a 24-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of rape and released pending further inquiries.
After the attack police put on extra patrols in the park.