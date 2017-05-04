Great North Snowdogs raise £367,000 in total for hospice
Dozens of sculptures based on a character from the animated film The Snowman and the Snowdog raised £367,000 for charity it has been revealed.
An auction of the 64 snowdogs, which made up a free public art trail, and subsequent donations raised the money for St Oswald's Hospice.
Jane Hogan, from the Newcastle-based charity, said the response to the trail was "beyond anything we imagined".
Plans to hold a similar initiative in autumn 2019 were under way, she added.
Standing 1.5m tall (4ft 9ins), the colourful sculptures included several with North East-related designs, including two in the colours of Newcastle United and Sunderland.
St Oswald's Hospice provides specialist care for North East adults, young people and children with incurable conditions and needs to raise £7m each year through voluntary donations.