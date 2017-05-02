Ex-football agent slashed sofa that wife 'loved' more than him

Image caption Peter Harrison was given a nine-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months

A former football agent slashed his estranged wife's sofa with a kitchen knife because he thought she loved it more than him, a court heard.

Peter Harrison, 57, ignored a police warning to stay away from his wife Wendy when he pushed his way into her Gateshead home last July.

Harrison, the ex-agent of England striker Andy Carroll, admitted harassment at Newcastle Crown Court.

He was sentenced to nine months custody suspended for 18 months.

Harrison, who was dropped by the England striker just before his £35m move to Liverpool from Newcastle in 2011, was also ordered to carry out 175 hours of community service and pay court costs of £490.

'Incalculable' fear

The hearing heard that before the attack, Harrison had sent abusive messages to his wife before forcing his way into her home frightening his two children who went and "cowered" in an upstairs bedroom.

Judge Stephen Earl said: "You felt your wife loved those inanimate things more than you so it was your way of taking out your frustrations on something.

"The level of fear that it caused is incalculable."

The hearing heard Harrison, of Evergreen Close, Hartlepool, regretted what had happened.

Duncan Jones, defending, said: "He recognises now that his wife was unhappy but he had not appreciated that at that the time.

"He has accepted the relationship is over and there will be no repeat of the incident."

The court heard Harrison now works as a consultant selling European football expertise to developing clubs in China and the Middle East.

He previously appeared on the Panorama investigation into football in 2006, when the programme claimed he had paid bungs to managers.