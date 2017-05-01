Tim Healy and AC/DC's Brian Johnson get Newcastle plaques

Image copyright BBC/GettyImages Image caption Tim Healy and Brian Johnson are set to receive plaques on the Tyne riverside

Plaques commemorating actor Tim Healy and AC/DC singer Brian Johnson are to be added to a riverside walk.

The public voted for the bronze signs to be the latest installed on the NewcastleGateshead Initiative's Local Heroes Walk of Fame.

Television presenters John Grundy and Mike Neville will also be honoured with plaques which will be installed in May.

The walk along the Newcastle Quayside opened in 2014 and 29 plaques have so far been installed.

Sarah Stewart, from the group, said: "Those recognised... have all made a huge contribution to the region and are a driving force behind the NewcastleGateshead we have today."

Brian Johnson was born in Dunston, Gateshead, and became the lead singer of rock group AC/DC in 1980 after the death of former frontman, Bon Scott.

Tim Healy from Benwell in Newcastle, is an actor best known for roles in Auf Wiedersehen Pet and Benidorm.

TV presenter and author John Grundy specialises in the history of North East England and is also the chairman of Friends of Beamish Museum.

Mike Neville is best known for his work with the BBC and Tyne Tees Television.