Adam Johnson prison video investigated

Image copyright PA/Durham Police Image caption Adam Johnson is serving a six-year prison sentence

Prison chiefs are investigating after footage was released of disgraced footballer Adam Johnson in jail.

The video, published by The Sun, apparently shows Johnson, 29, talking to other inmates at HMP Moorland about his child sex abuse case and victim.

The former Sunderland and England midfielder was jailed for six years in March 2016 for grooming and sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl.

A spokeswoman said: "An investigation is under way."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Johnson played for England 12 times

The Prison Service spokeswoman also said measures to "find and block illegal mobile phones" were being "stepped up".

She added: "Those who break the rules will be punished and can face extra time behind bars."

Rape Crisis in the North East said it was concerned about the effect the publication of the video could have on Johnson's victim.

A spokeswoman said his comments in the video show "arrogance and a lack of remorse".

Johnson, who lived in Castle Eden near Peterlee, County Durham, played for Middlesbrough, Manchester City and Sunderland, and represented England 12 times.