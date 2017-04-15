South Shields hit-and-run: Pedestrian, 20, dies at scene

Image copyright Northumbria Police

A man died after being struck in a hit-and-run crash in South Tyneside.

Police said the 20-year-old was hit by a silver Vauxhall Vectra at 04:30 BST as he crossed Anderson Street, in South Shields.

He died at the scene. The accident happened near the junction with Beach Road, police said.

Northumbria Police said the front of the driver's car would be badly damaged and appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.