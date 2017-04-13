Luther Ankonum of Peterlee in court over driving at pedestrians

A man accused of driving a car at pedestrians before spending five hours on a house roof has appeared in court.

Luther Ankonum, 26, is charged with four counts of attempted grievous bodily harm and two counts of criminal damage as well as public order and driving offences.

Mr Ankonum, who is also known as Luther Smith, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates' Court.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Durham Crown Court on 11 May.

It is alleged Mr Ankonum, of Fairclough Court in Peterlee, drove at people in the Little Eden area.